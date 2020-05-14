https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/how-obama-set-up-flynn

On his Wednesday night special, Glenn Beck used the chalkboard to show the new evidence that proves many of the big players in President Barack Obama’s administration were colluding with America’s intelligence community to illegally launch an investigation into retired Gen. Michael Flynn for no other reason than he was a member of President Donald Trump’s team.

Glenn shared copies of two recently released communications that show the bureau’s justification for opening an investigation into Flynn, a 30-year combat veteran and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The FBI’s justification for opening an investigation into Mike Flynn. Image source: glennbeck.com

The FBI’s justification for opening an investigation into Mike Flynn. Image source: glennbeck.com

Glenn noted the reason for launching a criminal investigation against Flynn included: 1. He was a Trump adviser; 2. He had “ties to various state-affiliated entities of the Russian Federation”; and 3. He traveled to Russia in 2015 to give a speech in Moscow.

The same year, former President Bill Clinton received $500,000 for giving a speech in Moscow for a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin and Uranium One.

“Sounds to me like Flynn got hosed,” Glenn said. “The FBI never opened a counter-intelligence investigation into Bill Clinton for doing exactly the same thing that Flynn did. I wonder why? Well, one was advising Donald Trump and the other was married to Hillary Clinton, so it makes sense.”

Glenn also revealed a recently declassified document from the FBI dated Jan. 4, 2017, that made clear that investigators found that Gen. Flynn was “no longer a viable candidate” in the Russia investigation and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“You have to read it for yourself, because it’s way beyond that,” he encouraged. “It is astounding!”

The FBI files their final communication on Flynn on January 4th 2017 Image source: glennbeck.com

You can find all documents and other source materials mentioned in this report.

Watch the video clip from Glenn’s Wednesday night special below to get more details:

[embedded content]

YouTube



youtu.be



If you missed the special last night, you can still watch on BlazeTV’s YouTube channel or on BlazeTV. Our BIGGEST DEAL EVER ends Friday. Get $30 OFF a year of BlazeTV and get access to all of Glenn’s specials!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

