An emotional Gene Sanders rang the bell to celebrate officially beating cancer on Monday.

Sanders’ personal fight, waged in the depths of the novel coronavirus global pandemic, finally ended on May 11. In a video posted by local ABC affiliate KOCO 5, Sanders rings the Stephenson Cancer Center victory bell to make it official:

Masked, in observation of current health protocols, Sanders rings the bell with a look of hard determination on his face. He turns to the array of medical professionals cheering him on and pumps his fist. As tears well in his eyes he rubs them away, looking around at the people who joined him in his battle. “Did it,” he murmurs, his voice tight with emotion. “Did it.”

“You did,” one of them agrees.

