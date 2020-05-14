http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/obBnHj-XmBE/20200514-face-masks-and-gloves-mark-plastic-comeback-amid-covid-19-raising-fears-of-pollution
As the use of masks and gloves sky-rocketed to protect the humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, their impact on environment also rose, with the worrying consumption of plastic and its disposal. Many fear the progress of eliminating single-use plastic is now being undone, as these protection tools are already being seen polluting the environment.