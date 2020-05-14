https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/play-ball-florida-governor-ron-desantis-reopen-major-sports/

As Florida has begun moving towards the second phase of removing restrictions on citizens and business owners, Govenor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday that the Sunshine State will allow major sports teams to resume practice and play as long as guidelines are followed.

“All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday in Tallahassee. “What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida.”

ESPN noted that Florida was the second state to make this move, following Arizona Governor Doug Ducey similar decision. We reported last week that DeSantis was allowing salons and barbershops to reopen. DeSantis has been praised for being sensible and safe with an aggressive approach to returning to normal in Florida.All the while, Democrats have finally said what most have thought about their intentions to continue the lockdown past the 2020 elections in an effort to stymie President Trump’s election chances.

Florida politics is also reporting that DeSantis’ “phase two” plans include the reopening of bars, restaurants, gyms, and even schools.

