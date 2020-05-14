https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/poll-dont-blame-president-job-losses/

Some 35 million people have lost their jobs in the United States as a result of the lockdowns implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But only about one-third of U.S. residents blame President Trump for the record unemployment, and most are Democrats, according to an Economist/YouGov Poll reported by Paul Bedard in his Washington Secrets column in the Washington Examiner.

The poll found 33% blame Trump and 57% say he “bears some or no blame.”

Eleven percent are not sure.

TRENDING: Trump: Obama led ‘biggest political crime in American history’

“As with everything Trump, the partisan split is huge. Among Democrats, 54% blame Trump for all or most of the unemployment. Among Republicans, 77% said Trump deserves some or none of the blame,” Bedard said.

He cited President Trump being asked in a Fox News interview about the new and high unemployment figures.

“Nobody blames me for that,” he said.

The poll found that among all U.S. adults, 14% say he should get all of the blame, 19% say most, but 27% say some and 30% say none.

Among Democrats, 86% say he deserves some, most or all the blame.

Six of 10 Republicans say he should get none of the blame, and another 18% say only some.

Independents lined up closely with Republicans, with 36% saying he deserves none of the blame and another 26% saying only some.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

