http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qyCTv8CBWAA/

A recent poll conducted with students from around the nation revealed that professors are six times as likely to criticize President Donald Trump than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

According to a poll by the College Fix, students claim that their professors are far more likely to criticize President Trump than they are to criticize Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. One student claimed, “I don’t think I’ve had a professor who hasn’t” criticized President Trump.

The poll asked students whether or not their “professors or teaching assistants made negative comments about” Republican and Democratic leaders. A majority of respondents said that one of their instructors had made negative comments about President Trump this semester.

58 percent of student respondents claimed that one of their professors or teaching assistants made negative comments about President Trump during classroom instruction. However, only nine percent of students claimed that their professors or teaching assistants made negative comments about Speaker Pelosi.

“I don’t think I’ve had a professor who hasn’t,” one student from the University of Missouri, Kansas City said, when asked if he had ever had a professor that criticized the president.

“Yeah, I started a counter of how many days I could go without one mentioning Trump…I didn’t get too far,” another student from UMKC added.

One student from Western Illinois University even justified his professor’s criticisms of President Trump.

“I’m a Comm major, the elections and what’s going on with government communication methods is a big part of working real-world examples into our discussions and assignments,” the student said. Plus, [Donald Trump] uses so many deception and unethical compliance-gaining techniques that it’s hard not to mention him in persuasion class.”

Breitbart News reported in March that less than one percent of political donations from Harvard faculty members have gone to Republican candidates. For example, Senator Elizabeth Warren has received approximately $220,000 from the Harvard faculty since 2017. During that same period, President Trump received only $538 in Harvard faculty donations.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

