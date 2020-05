https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/researchers-mouthwash-may-disrupt-coronavirus-clinical-evaluations-begin/

(THE BLAZE) Researchers say mouthwash may “disrupt” transmission of the coronavirus and that clinical evaluations should commence, according to a manuscript accepted by academic journal Function.

But the World Health Organization indicates “there is no evidence that using mouthwash will protect you from infection with the new coronavirus.”

