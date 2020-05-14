https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/restaurant-owner-cant-get-employees-return-make-unemployment/

(NEWSWEEK) A Baltimore restaurant owner said Tuesday that she can’t get employees to return to work because they make more in unemployment benefits than in working for her business.

Melony Wagner, who owns Charles Village Pub in Baltimore, said her employees would prefer to continue collecting unemployment than come to work as they make more money staying home, according to a report by FOX 5 News.

“They don’t want to [come back to work] and I don’t really want a restaurant full of unhappy employees,” Wagner told the tv station.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

