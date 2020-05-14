https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/restaurant-seat-mannequins-empty-tables-make-social-distancing-less-awkward/

(WHDH NEWS) A highly-rated restaurant says it plans to fill empty tables with mannequins to make social distancing rules less awkward when customers are allowed to return.

The Inn at Little Washington in Virginia, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant, plans to open for dinner on May 29 and it could start welcoming guests for half-capacity outdoor seating as early as Friday when coronavirus restrictions are eased, according to Eater Washington DC.

