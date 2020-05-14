https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/revealed-judge-sullivans-appointed-stand-judge-gleeson-represented-crooked-sally-yates-worked-muellers-pitbull-andrew-weissmann/

The Barr Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents were released that proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

This was a major win for justice in America after General Flynn was targeted and destroyed by the Obama deep state for daring to speak out against the former failed president.

But on Tuesday the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

Judge Sullivan extended the case by soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s criminal case.

Judge Sullivan today appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

This is unheard of!

First the attorneys for the Mueller team withheld Brady evidence from General Flynn for over a year and now this crooked judge won’t acquit!

Also Sullivan asked the retired judge to look at whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury.

**** This is exactly what Obama said — even though Flynn DID NOT commit perjury!

Earlier this week — On May 11, 2020, John Gleeson penned a Washington post article titled, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over“.

AGAIN— This was published in the Washington Post — ON MONDAY!

This is from Gleeson’s opinion piece — He is an OPEN Trump and Flynn hater!

And it gets worse–

John Gleeson also represented Sally Yates represented despicable deep state heroine Sally Yates.

Via Ron Coleman.

I’m just astonished that there’s been so little discussion tonight about the fact that Gleeson’s firm, Debevoise, represents the despicable “Resistance” heroine Sally Yateshttps://t.co/TB0KYxK818 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 14, 2020

Per the great @RonColeman – Flynn Amicus John Gleeson’s law firm represented Sally Yates and fought against her testifying before the House. Gleeson’s firm was present with Yates during her testimony. pic.twitter.com/5LLrIAxnM9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 14, 2020

And Gleeson once supervised the Mueller’s pitbull Andrew Weissmann who ran the Russia collusion investigation.

Via Techno_Fog.

It turns out that Flynn amicus John Gleeson once worked with (and allegedly supervised) Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann. Curious if Gleeson and Weissman have talked recently. https://t.co/IDITqYjxXe — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 14, 2020

Judge Sullivan is not even hiding his bias.

He is as corrupt as the rest.

