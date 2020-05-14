https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-testimony/2020/05/14/id/967446

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., turned down President Donald Trump’s call for the Judiciary Committee chairman to have former President Barack Obama testify about the origins of the Russia investigation.

Trump had made the pitch to call Obama before the committee in a Thursday tweet.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” Trump wrote. “He knew EVERYTHING.”

He tagged Graham, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and told him to “Do it.”

But Politico reported Graham said later: “I don’t think now’s the time for me to do that. I don’t know if that’s even possible. I have grave concerns about the role of executive privilege and all kinds of issues,” he said. “I understand President Trump’s frustration, but be careful what you wish for. Just be careful what you wish for.”

However, Politico said that Graham does plan to summon several former senior Obama administration officials as part of his committee’s probe into the Russia investigation.

And Fox News noted that in a statement Graham said: “No president is above the law. However, the presidency has executive privilege claims against other branches of government. … As to the Judiciary Committee, both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other. If nothing else, it would make for great television. However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country.”

