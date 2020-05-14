https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/senate-judiciary-committee-hold-hearings-spygate-flynn-unmasking-muellers-appointment-special-counsel/

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on Spygate and issues related to unmasking requests made by Obama officials against General Mike Flynn.

“The Judiciary Committee will begin holding multiple, in-depth congressional hearings regarding all things related to Crossfire Hurricane starting in early June,” Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary committee, said in a statement Thursday.

The Judiciary Committee will begin holding the hearings in early June.

“Our first phase will deal with the government’s decision to dismiss the Flynn case as well as an in-depth analysis of the unmasking requests made by Obama Administration officials against General Flynn. We must determine if these requests were legitimate,” Graham said.

“Our next area of inquiry, later this summer, will be oversight building upon the Horowitz report about FISA abuses against Carter Page. My goal is to find out why and how the system got so off the rails,” he added.

Senator Graham also said his committee will explore whether Robert Mueller should have ever been appointed as Special Counsel.

“Finally, we will look at whether Robert Mueller should have ever been appointed as Special Counsel. Was there legitimate reason to conclude the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russians?”

US Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News host Laura Ingraham last month there was ‘no basis’ for the FBI’s ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump.

Recall, FBI counter-intel chief Peter Strzok opened a CI investigation into Trump’s campaign in July of 2016 dubbed ‘Crossfire Hurricane,’ based on bogus claims his camp was working with the Russians.

Barr said what happened to Trump was one of the greatest travesties in American history.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

A list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn were released to the public by CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge after ADNI Ric Grenell declassified a trove of documents related to Spygate.

Spygate officially became ObamaGate after it was revealed Barack Obama was discussing Flynn’s calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a secret Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017.

Lindsey Graham however says he’s “greatly concerned” about calling a former president for oversight.

“I am greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight. No president is above the law. However, the presidency has executive privilege claims against other branches of government.” Lindsey Graham said. “We have the sitting president (Trump) accusing the former president (Obama) of being part of a treasonous conspiracy to undermine his presidency. We have the former president suggesting the current president is destroying the rule of law by dismissing the General Flynn case.” “As to the Judiciary Committee, both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other. If nothing else it would make for great television. However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country,” Graham concluded.

