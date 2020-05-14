https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/senator-barasso-day-joe-biden-asked-unmask-flynn-day-info-got-leaked-washington-post-joe-likes-talk-video/

On Wednesday Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn.

Names include former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, former DNI chief James Clapper and Joe Biden.

SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 pic.twitter.com/axc8MHvYYd — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: DEEP STATE FIGHTS BACK! Judge Sullivan Appoints Retired Judge to Argue Against Government’s Motion to Dismiss Case Against Flynn – Wants to Hold Flynn in Contempt!

On Thursday Senator Joh Barasso joined Stuart Varney on Varney and Co. and pointed out the timing of Joe Biden’s unmasking request. It happens to be the same day the call was leaked to the Washington Post.

It was a felony to leak this information to the media that could result in a punishment of 10 years in prison.

Sen. John Barasso: The thing that is so disturbing is the day that connects Biden is the day he did his unmasking is the same day the information got leaked to Washington Post. Now that’s a crime punishable by ten years in jail. And we know that Joe Biden likes to talk.

Via Varney and Co.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

