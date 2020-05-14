http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/fyy9P4GUuG4/the-unbearable-lightness-of-being-liberal.php

So when I added this meme to the photo gallery this morning, I though it was purely a joke:

But then not a few hours later CNN comes along with this:

Well, okay, since it is CNN it still qualifies as a joke, but really, do they have to make it so easy for Trump to call them “fake news”?

As usual, the Babylon Bee has the right summation of the whole Greta absurdity:

Meanwhile, did you know that the most important lesson of the COVID-19 crisis is—wait for it—racism? Of course it is. You don’t even need the New York Times to tell you. Ibram X. Kendi, the director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, will do it for you, today in The Atlantic, in “We’re Still Living and Dying in the Slaveholders’ Republic.” You can spare yourself the trouble of reading this lugubrious piece, as I am sure you can guess the arguments.

Then there’s the always reliable work from The Nation, where Jeet Heer offers up this headline today:

The article is behind a paywall and as I’ve already used up my three free articles for the month I’m not going to bother. But I’m confused: I thought that according to the left, Trump started with racism back in 2015. So how can it be all that he has left? Maybe because it’s all the left has left?

Fortunately, we have the Sierra Club on the job. This is, I kid you not, a real article from the Club:

The Unbearable Whiteness of Hiking and How to Solve It It’s fitting that America’s most famous wilderness guide, Sacajawea of the Lemhi Shoshone tribe, was a woman of color. But it’s also tragic that throughout American history, ethnic minorities have so often been underrepresented or intentionally excluded from the outdoors. Today, research from industry groups like the Outdoor Foundation bears out the conclusion that minority groups simply don’t go outside.

