Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We’ll bring you the latest on COVID-19, as well as discuss the sudden lack of focus on stare decisis when it comes to the federal bench. Find out why Minnesota might end up leading the charge into the Great Reopening (or at least not drag its feet), and of course we’ll get into all of the aspects of the reveal of unmasking efforts in the last days of the Obama administration.

Can governors block people from attending religious services, even in a pandemic? We will discuss that question with Charles LiMandri, the attorney representing South Bay United Pentecostal Church and Bishop Arthur Hodges III in a federal lawsuit against the state of California. LiMandri will give us the reason why California has handled this crisis especially poorly, and what compelled him to defend the church on behalf of the Thomas More Society.

