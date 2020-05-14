https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-nyc-transit-aid/2020/05/14/id/967457

President Donald Trump said $500 million in coronavirus relief aid is on its way to the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Trump warned officials to “spend it wisely.”

Trump made the announcement in a Thursday tweet. He wrote: “I am proud to announce the first $500M of $3.9B in CARES Act transit funding headed to the NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Important funding to keep transit systems clean and operating to get people back to work! Spend it wisely!”

The MTA has faced declining ridership since the coronavirus pandemic hit New York City, PIX11 reported. It is the largest public transportation agency in the nation.

The television station said deep cleaning and disinfecting is costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Combined with the plummeting ridership, the agency is in need of budget help.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

