Never let a crisis go to waste.

That is the mantra of Democrats, who see an opportunity to win back the White House by letting the economy implode amid the closure of “nonessential” businesses across America.

President Trump thinks Democrats hope to close the economy for as long as possible, perhaps even until Election Day.

In a Fox Business interview on Thursday morning, host Maria Bartiromo asked the president he thinks Democrats want to keep the economy closed going into the presidential election.

“Yeah, I do. I do. I think it’s a political thing,” Trump said.

Bartiromo followed up, asking about arguments made by Democratic governors and congressional leaders that the safety of Americans trumps reopening the economy.

“The people that want to see the right thing happen, they agree with me. We have to get our country open,” he said, adding that “some people want to keep the economy closed “for a long time,” which would cause the U.S. to “go down the tubes.”

The president said he wants states “to open when they can, when they want,” and that most states “are either opened or opening or considering it.”

“I think that we have to get back to work, we have to get our country back. We have to take it back, it was artificially closed. … We did the right thing and now we’ve got to get back, we’ve got to bring our country back and it’s going to happen and it’s going to happen fast. I call it ‘a transition to greatness.’”

Trump was also asked about his disagreement with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Fauci said during a hearing with the Senate Health Committee that he doesn’t think schools should reopen in the fall.

“So Anthony is a good person, a very good person – I’ve disagreed with him,” Trump said. “We have to get the schools open, we have to get our country open, we have to open our country. Now we want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible, we can’t keep going on like this … You’re having bedlam already in the streets, you can’t do this. We have to get it open. I totally disagree with him on schools.”

Trump acknowledged that reopening the economy brings some risks.

“It’s possible there will be some because you won’t be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is. But at the same time, we’re going to practice social distancing, we’re going to be washing hands, we’re going to be doing a lot of the things that we’ve learned to do over the last period of time,” he said on ABC News.

