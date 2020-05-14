https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/campaign-presumptive-democratic-presidential/2020/05/14/id/967504

President Donald Trump continued his rejection of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, reiterating his belief the candidate is a mere figurehead behind a party propping him up.

Trump’s response came when asked about the Biden campaign naming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to his climate change staff.

“If you asked him who he named, he wouldn’t even know it,” Trump told Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito. “Joe has absolutely no idea what’s happening. AOC is a disaster. She wants all fossil fuel out. She wants everything out. She wants wind, which is expensive — kills all the birds. You know, I’m also an environmentalist, but wind is a disaster.”

Trump said the move with AOC will cost Biden the state of Pennsylvania, a battleground rust belt state in the November election.

Biden “lost Texas,” Trump said. “He lost Pennsylvania. He lost North Dakota. He lost Oklahoma. And he lost every other state where fuel is important — like about most of them.”

Trump also said the Democratic Party is wary of Biden in their convention and potential presidential debates this coming fall.

“I know they want to try and get out of the debate by saying they won’t be able to debate because of COVID-19,” Trump told Zito.

Trump has often mocked Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” suggesting the oldest presidential candidate in U.S. history lacks the energy needed to run a campaign, particularly with regard to reigniting the economy after much of it has been shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Biden can’t do it,” Trump said. “He doesn’t know he’s alive.”

