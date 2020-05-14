https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/497802-trump-jr-hits-howard-stern-for-going-establishment-acting-like

Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, knocked Howard Stern in a recent interview following comments the radio host made targeting his father and supporters earlier this week.

During his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Stern said the president should step down amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head, and I don’t want to be president anymore.”

He also claimed on his show that the president despised his supporters and would be “disgusted by them.”

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern, who would often feature Donald Trump on his show prior to his run for office, said. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

During an appearance on the “Jim and Sam Show” on Thursday, Trump Jr. said he was aware of Stern’s remarks, which had trended across Twitter earlier this week, and called the comments “disappointing.”

“That’s total bulls–t,” he said. “The reality is this, my dad was able to do what he did when he won this election by being able to relate to those guys, the blue collar worker that Donald Trump spent his entire career with.”

“Donald Trump was a better developer and built a brand because he spent time talking to those guys. There’s a reason why you see guys within our company, even today, they started off as construction guys, started off as drivers, and they’re like executives because he gave them a chance,” Trump Jr. said of his dad.

In his radio interview on Wednesday, Trump Jr. also accused Stern of “acting like” former secretary state Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Experts raise security concerns about online voting | Musk finds supporter in Trump | Officials warn that Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 research groups Republican flips House seat in California special election Justice Clarence Thomas brings up Frodo Baggins during Supreme Court oral arguments MORE and said he think the radio host is trying to “isolate” a chunk of the country with his remarks.

“He’s acting like Hillary, which was, you know, probably what cost her some of the election was calling half the country deplorables for wanting to support someone who’s going to get things done for them and he did,” he said, pointing to remarks Clinton months ahead of the 2016 presidential election in which described “half” of Trump’s base at the time as a “basket of deplorables.”

“I don’t know if he just got a taste of Hollywood when he went on, you know, the T.V. show and, all of the sudden, the establishment’s sort of politically correct people that he used to hate, now he really wants to be loved by them,” Trump Jr. claimed.

When pressed about his thoughts on what the bigger point he believed Stern was trying to get at in his remarks, Trump Jr. said he thought the shock jock was just trying to attract media attention with his comments.

“I imagine that Stern’s trying to, you know, grab some attention, there’s a lot of other people doing sort of, you know, that took his model, I think he was a real innovator years ago, but took his model and are frankly just doing it much better now. So I think he’s just probably trying to grab headlines,” he said.

“There couldn’t be anything further from the truth,” Trump Jr. added in reference to Stern’s comments in the interview, “if you speak with Donald Trump, you talk to him and you sit down with him and talk about sports or whatever it is, you’ll see what I’ve always called him, which is he’s sort of the blue collar billionaire.”

