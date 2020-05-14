https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Lindsey-Graham-unmasking-testimony/2020/05/14/id/967406

President Donald Trump said the first person he would call to testify in the probe of the unmasking of Michael Flynn is former President Barack Obama.

Trump urged Sen. Lindsey Graham to call Obama to testify in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” Trump tweeted. “He knew EVERYTHING.”

He tagged Graham, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and told him to “Do it.”

He added, “No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”

Sen. Graham said he wanted to call former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the committee.

Their names were listed, along with other officials, as having made unmasking requests surrounding Flynn right before Trump took office.

Trump placed a lot of blame on Obama for what he called the “greatest political scam, hoax” in the nation’s history during an interview that aired Thursday with Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria“

“This was all Obama. This was all Biden,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo. “These people were corrupt. The whole thing was corrupt, and we caught them.”

