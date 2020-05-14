http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/QX7NvSqJBNE/

The UFC was back again Wednesday night with another event at an empty arena in Jacksonville and the main event turned out to be a violent one that should have ended well before it did.

It also saw Anthony Smith, who ended up losing to Glover Teixeira via a fifth-round TKO, hand his teeth that fell out to the referee Jason Herzog while Teixeira was on top of Smith delivering more blows.

That moment happened in the fourth round in a fight that never should have seen a fifth round. Smith was beaten up badly and his corner should have done the right thing and not let him go out for the fifth, especially when you see this:

Anthony Smith legitimately handing Ref Jason Herzog his teeth in the middle of round 4 #UFCJAX#UFCFightNight#UFCJacksonvillepic.twitter.com/SVYV4x6NYH — Debate and Debauchery (@dbatendbauchery) May 14, 2020

Dana White said he was shocked Anthony Smith came out for the 5th round. He also added that he was handing the ref his teeth (which was put in his pocket) #UFCJaxpic.twitter.com/QeHBboAccj — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 14, 2020

Smith told his corner in between the fourth and fifth final round that his teeth were falling out, which seemed like a way of him asking his corner to do their job and protect their fighter and call the fight, but they didn’t do that.

The ref should’ve done his job, too, and called it before the fight got to the fifth round.

