Officials worldwide sent letters in support of the spiritual practice Falun Gong and commended its adherents for weathering decades of brutal persecution in China.

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, an ancient meditation discipline with moral teachings centered on truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance, was first introduced to the public on May 13, 1992, in the city of Changchun in northeastern China. May 13, which is also the birthday of the practice’s founder, Li Hongzhi, is now recognized as World Falun Dafa Day.

Every year, practitioners in more than 90 countries around the world celebrate the occasion.

Lawmakers from the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia joined in the commemoration.

“This day recognizes the millions of people around the world that have found this ancient Chinese culture practice to be key in addressing stresses and anxiety of modern-day life,” Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) stated in a letter.

Tamara Jansen, a Conservative Party member of Canada’s Parliament, wrote, “Though the festivities are taking place in a different form this year, the Falun Dafa principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance are being honored and celebrated.”

Falun Gong practitioners take part in a rally calling for an end to the persecution of Falun Gong in China, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 20, 2018. (Edward Dye/The Epoch Times)

Sen. Tom Killion (R-Pa.) called the practice “a powerful mechanism for relieving stress and healing,” and expressed appreciation for the group enriching his constituent community’s diversity, while Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Falun Gong serves as a “positive example to the world.”

Meanwhile, a request for the U.S. flag in front of the Capitol building in Washington to fly in honor of World Falun Dafa Day on May 13 came from Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.).

“On World Falun Dafa Day, we strive to uphold the universal tenets of truthfulness, compassion, & forbearance, ideals that are fundamental to the expression of the Falun Gong faith,” Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom, said May 13 in a message of support on Twitter.

Falun Gong practitioners take part in a parade commemorating the 20th anniversary of the persecution of Falun Gong in China, in Washington on July 18, 2019. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

The celebration has been overshadowed for years by the continuous persecution of adherents in China. Since July 1999, hundreds of thousands of adherents have been thrown into prisons, labor camps, and brainwashing centers amid the atheist Chinese regime’s sweeping persecution campaign.

Sen. Thomas Carper (D-Del.) was among those who called for religious freedom in China. “While we are fortunate to be able to practice freedom of religion and speech in the United States, we also remember that other countries are not as fortunate,” he said in a letter.

Dozens of lawmakers at the state and local levels across the United States also released letters of support or proclamations in recognition of World Falun Dafa Day.

The ongoing atrocity of forced organ harvesting in China also was noted by Carper.

Last year, an independent people’s tribunal in London found that the spiritual group was the main source of organs for China’s state-sanctioned organ transplant industry, and that forced organ harvesting had taken place “on a significant scale.”

In 2016, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution condemning the human rights violation, calling it “one of the great crimes of the 21st century.”

