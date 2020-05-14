https://www.theblaze.com/news/news-reporter-berated-at-long-island-protests

A local news reporter was chased by angry anti-lockdown protesters in Long Island, New York, and it was caught on video.

Kevin Vesey of News 12 Long Island was covering the protest when he says some protesters began berating him. He posted a video of the report and the altercation on his social media account:

“I’ll probably never forget what happened today,” Vesey tweeted.

“I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic,” he added. “All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story.”

Vesey said the protesters were organized by a group called the “Setauket Patriots,” who were also supporters of President Donald Trump. He pointed out that many were not following social distancing guidelines, and many were refusing to wear masks.

One sign read, “Hang Fauci, Hang Gates, open up all of our states.”

As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today,” said Vesey in another tweet.

One woman on the video yelled at Vesey that the media aired the briefings from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and not those of the president. “Go home!” she added.

“You are the enemy of the people!” yelled another man.

A the end of the video the crowd chanted, “fake news is not essential!” at the news team.

The report also featured voices from the community that were opposed to the protests.

“We’re a hard-working, loving community,” said Diane Kraut. “When you see the protest, just know that it does not represent what Commack is all about.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

