Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday, extending declines for the third straight session, as comments from President Donald Trump renewed worries over Sino-U.S. trade relations and added to concerns of a prolonged economic downturn.

Trump said he was very disappointed with China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his U.S.-China trade deal.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index rose for the third straight day, hovering near a 10-day high.

Trade tensions are piling pressure on equities, Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago said. “They are certainly kicking the markets when we’re trying to recover from the virus’ economic hit.”

The three main stock indexes were headed for their worst week since mid-March as hopes of a quick recovery were doused by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s somber outlook on the economy and leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci’s warning that the virus was not yet under control.

Economic readings continued to reflect the pain caused by the pandemic, as data showed 2.98 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits last week, higher than economists’ estimates.

However, this marked the sixth straight weekly drop in jobless claims, since topping 6 million in the final week of March.

The focus now turns to retail sales data on Friday that will reflect the impact of stay-at-home orders on the U.S. consumer in April.

At 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 95 points, or 0.4%, at 23,153. At its session low, the Dow was down 458 points.

The S&P 500 was down 21 points, or 1%, at 2,799. The Nasdaq Composite was down 97 points, or 1.1%, at 8,765.

All major S&P sectors were in the red on Thursday with energy, real estate and industrial posting the sharpest declines.

Beaten-down travel stocks tumbled again with the S&P 1500 airlines index down 8% and hotel operator Marriott International Inc off 4.3%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shed 9.2% as it swung to a quarterly loss due to a virtual standstill in global travel earlier this year.

Bucking the trend, Cisco Systems Inc rose 4.5% after beating quarterly revenue and profit estimates, as lockdowns globally boosted demand for its remote-work tools and networking equipment.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 11.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 8.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 97 new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

World stock markets fell for a third day and safe-haven bonds rose as disappointing U.S. jobs data and signals by central banks that further government stimulus may be needed stoked investor concerns about the global economic recovery.

Stock markets have rallied more than 30% since their March lows following unprecedented government stimulus measures and central bank interventions to the blow of economic lockdowns. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell quashed talk of U.S. interest rates going negative to kickstart investment.

Like the Fed, Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey said Thursday it wasn’t considering “the very big step” of sub-zero rates, while the Bank of Japan said it wasn’t planning to go even deeper into negative territory.

“It’s a relatively risk-off day again,” said Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes, highlighting that as well as Powell, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci had warned that getting the novel coronavirus outbreak under control would take time.

“I think there is a sense of realization that the steep V-shaped recovery isn’t going to happen,” Juckes added. “But a third day of this (selling) might make people optically looking at the equity charts a bit worried.”

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.51% following broad declines in Europe and Asia.

In the U.S., initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 2.981 million for the week ended May 9, the Labor Department said on Thursday, nearly 500,000 more than anticipated by economists polled by Reuters .

“The stock market has given the bad economic data a pass ever since the Federal Reserve and Federal government stepped in with massive amounts of stimulus in March, but the tide seems to be turning and markets could take another leg lower as the headline numbers continue to jolt investors,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Safe haven assets such as the dollar and government bonds edged higher. The dollar index rose 0.24%, with the euro down 0.22% to $1.0792. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 8/32 in price to yield 0.625%, from 0.651% late on Wednesday

China has reimposed movement restrictions near its borders with North Korea and Russia after a new outbreak was detected there and South Korea was working to contain an outbreak centered around bars and nightclubs in Seoul.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told an online briefing on Wednesday.

A dip in U.S. crude stockpiles helped push oil prices higher . The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated oil demand will see a record fall in 2020, keeping Brent just below $30 a barrel.

U.S. crude recently rose 3.08% to $26.07 per barrel and Brent was at $30.07, up 3.01% on the day.

