Rick Bright, a top federal vaccine official ousted from his position, is expected to criticize the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and warn of dark days to come during a House hearing on Thursday.

Bright is expected to warn the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health of “unprecedented illness and fatalities” if the U.S. coronavirus response does not improve.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

