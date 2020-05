http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_j1MUz5xvyc/

President Donald Trump will address workers on Thursday afternoon at a medical equipment distribution center in the state of Pennsylvania.

The president traveled to the state to focus attention on the efforts by Americans to distribute the necessary equipment necessary to fight the coronavirus and reopen the country from punishing lockdown.

The speech is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EST.

