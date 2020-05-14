https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-fires-back-at-hillary-clinton-over-claims-trump-admin-is-trying-to-move-november-election

Failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tried to fan the flames of conspiracy Wednesday, tweeting out a warning that senior Trump White House advisor Jared Kushner was part of a team exploring the possibility of moving the November presidential elections, and now the White House is firing back.

Kushner responded to a question from a TIME Magazine reporter Wednesday, asking whether the White House was exploring the possibility of delaying the November election out of concern over coronavirus. The White House, of course, has largely opposed Democrats’ plans to create an entirely by-mail voting system, forcing Americans to cast their ballots and send them to state election officials, who have never processed millions of ballots at one time.

“When asked if there was a chance the presidential election could be postponed past November 3 due to the pandemic, Kushner said that isn’t his decision,” TIME Magazine reported.

“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Kushner replied, indicating that the White House had no current plans to ask Congress to move the election.

Although it went unreported, Kushner’s comments continued, making it clear the White House had no plans to ask for any future shutdowns, let alone of voting systems: “Hopefully by the time we get to September, October, November, we’ve done enough work with testing and with all the different things we’re trying to do to prevent a future outbreak of the magnitude that would make us shut down again.”

Leftists on social media took Kushner’s comments as a warning signal that the Trump administration was, in fact, exploring the possibility of delaying elections, and Hillary Clinton, who has been regularly suggesting that President Donald Trump is engaged in a conspiracy to keep the White House, even though there should be a 2020 presidential contest, zeroed in.

“I can’t believe I have to write this sentence, but the president’s son-in-law doesn’t get to decide when the election is,” Clinton wrote, linking an article about Kushner’s response.

Clinton was scalded on Twitter, by no less than Kushner’s own advisor, Avi Berkowitz, who fired back, “He literally said: ‘It’s not my decision to make.’”

Kushner clarified his own answer in a statement issued Wednesday night: “I have not been involved in, nor am I aware of, any discussions about trying to change the date of the presidential election.”

The White House, of course, has no power to move the election, regardless. The date of the presidential election — the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November — is set by Congressional edict and can only be changed by another Congressional edict. Even if President Trump wanted to postpone the election, both houses of Congress would have to agree, and there’s little chance Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would assent to such a plan.

That hasn’t stopped Clinton and others, including former Vice President-turned-2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, from suggesting Trump is conspiring to take dictatorial control. Biden, in an interview last month said that, “Mark my words, I think [Trump] is going to try to kick back the election somehow — come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”

