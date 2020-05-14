https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/05/14/whitmer-threatens-to-lengthen-lockdown-because-of-armed-protests-n391746

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is once again looking to demonize her political opponents, accusing them of being racists and Nazis for opposing her stay-at-home policies.

Demonstrators will gather at the state capitol building in Lansing on Thursday to show their displeasure at their governor’s arrogant, high-handed response to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be confederate flags present. There is also likely to be signage accusing her of being a Nazi.

Gretch the Wretch doesn’t like that.

NBCNews:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that armed protests at the state’s Capitol over her stay-at-home order have “been really political rallies where people come with Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism and calling for violence,” adding that if they continue, they could lengthen the state’s social distancing restrictions. “I do think that the fact of the matter is these protests, in a perverse way, make it likelier that we’re going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture,” Whitmer said on ABC’s “The View.”

Why? What medical, scientific, or logical reason would there be to lengthen the shutdown just because people are showing their dislike for your policies? Apparently, some demonstrators aren’t wearing masks and are not practicing social distancing. I’d like to see the models showing a spike in infections solely because of the protests.

And just who is “calling for violence”? Asking to make it legal to leave your house is not a declaration of war, governor.

But Whitmer’s hysteria is growing as evidenced by her increasingly incoherent ranting.

“This is not appropriate in a global pandemic, but it’s certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech,” Whitmer said. “This is calls to violence. This is racist and misogynistic. And I ask that everyone who has a platform uses it to call on people to observe the best practices promulgated by the CDC and to stop encouraging this behavior, because it only makes it that much more precarious for us to try to re-engage our economy, which is what everyone says they want us to be able to do.”

Huh? It’s “not appropriate” to exercise free speech during a pandemic? It’s “racist and misogynistic” and “calls to violence” to peacefully gather and make one’s feelings known?

There are no “calls to violence” except in the fevered imaginations of panty-wetters like Whitmer who think that anyone who carries a gun should be locked up.

Asked about the threats, Whitmer said: “I would be not truthful if I said it did not bother me. It certainly does.” She noted that the Capitol building in Lansing “is one of the few capitols in the country” where people can come “bearing arms, and what we saw last week and anticipate seeing tomorrow is those arms being used to intimidate others, being brandished in a way to strike fear into others, and that is not legal activity.” Whitmer said social distancing guidelines would be enforced at the protest.

How do you “brandish” a firearm “in a way to strike fear in others…”? The only “brandishing” being done is in the paranoid fantasies of Whitmer and other anti-gun advocates who see even unloaded firearms as a threat.

Whitmer is acting like a classic liberal, standing on the battlements waving a bloody shirt. She is using all the right code words to activate the left — “racist,” “misogynistic,” “calls to violence,” and “Nazis.” She can’t argue the merits of her orders so she’s left with calling those who disagree with her names.

Michigan will be open for business one way or another.

