https://www.theblaze.com/news/woman-beach-dragged-away-by-cops

A woman holding a “We Are Free” sign while sitting on the sand Sunday in Miami Beach was dragged away by police who arrested and charged her with violating an emergency order, trespassing, and resisting an officer without violence,

WTVJ-TV reported.

Kimberly Falkenstine, 33, was protesting coronavirus-related beach closures and refused to leave after officers confronted her, the station said.

Image source: Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation

What are the details?

Officers spotted Falkenstine sitting on the beach shortly after she and her husband took part in a protest at Lummus Park where demonstrators demanded that South Florida reopen its beaches and economy, WTVJ reported.

“The defendant mentioned that the beach was for the public and that it was her right to be there,” the station said, citing an arrest report. WTVJ added that Falkenstine was booked into jail.

‘This is a power trip. This has nothing to do with the virus.’



The entire event was captured on video by a man speaking to Falkenstine as she walked to the beach with her sign.

Approaching the beach’s entrance, she marveled at the “ridiculous” number of officers patrolling the otherwise empty beach: “This is a power trip. This has nothing to do with the virus.”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

After Falkenstine walked on the beach and sat down near the water, a patrol vehicle with its lights flashing drove up to her:

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Soon there were three vehicles on the case:

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Then a trio of officers made their long walk from the sidewalk to the spot where Falkenstine was sitting on the sand:

Image source: YouTube screenshot

After which she raised her sign over her head:

Image source: YouTube screenshot

In short order, the officers grabbed her arms:

Image source: YouTube screenshot

As police dragged her away, a crowd gathered on the sidewalk and cheered her on:

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Here’s the clip:

[embedded content]

COVID-1984: Florida woman arrested after she sat in the sand at Miami Beach and refused to leave



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

