Actor Matt Damon is residing in Ireland (population 4 million, low overall density compared to New York City) where he is wrapping up on his next film. The Irish government has confined everyone to a 2 square kilometer radius, which doesn’t bother Damon in the slightest.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous. Even in the 2km lockdown, we’ve got trees, and woods and ocean. I can’t think of any place you’d rather be in a 2km radius of.”

Sounds wonderful.

In fact, life is pretty good for the Talented Mr. Ripley star. It’s an Irish fairytale.

“It feels like a fairytale. When I first came in, people were saying, ‘Well, Bono lives over there, Enya lives over there’,” said Damon. “It’s been incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been. Obviously what’s going on in the world is horrible, but I’ve got my whole family; I’m with my kids and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks.”

Damon does allow that the world situation is “horrible” and he feels “guilty” for having teachers on hand to take his kids off of his while he enjoys the Emerald Isle. He has never been a fan of homeschooling.

He made sure to take a whack at the country that made him rich.

Damon called (Ireland’s PM) Varadkar “a badass” for returning to medical work during the pandemic. He said he was a “little worried” about returning to the US. “We don’t have adequate testing, so there’s going to be another surge it looks like back home.”

The unwitting star of Team America: World Police should try stepping out of his idylls in the wilds to stay up to date. The United States caught up and passed most of the world on per capita testing back in April and has not looked back. We may not need all those ventilators we’re making.

But what are ya gonna do? It’s Matt Damon. Matt Damon!

