During an episode of The Five on FOX News this week, Greg Gutfeld said that Adam Schiff needs to suffer some form of consequences for what he put the country through over the last three years.

When it comes to the Russia investigation and the Democrat impeachment circus, Schiff was the ringleader and he wasted America’s time.

Greg’s point is valid.

Here’s what Greg Said:

“I hate to act like the very worst of the media, the very worst of the Democrats, demanding that this person get locked up and this person be tried, and this person go away…”

“But something’s gotta be done for Adam Schiff.”

“Because he created three years of a massive fallacy that did so much damage to this country. And made us miss probably one of the most important stories of our lifetime.”

“We were having hearings on impeachment while the Coronavirus was exploding.”

Watch the whole video or just skip to the 3:24 mark:

A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal suggested that Schiff should no longer be believed by anyone.

From the Washington Examiner:

Wall Street Journal: ‘No one should ever believe another word’ from Schiff The Wall Street Journal editorial board urged the media and the public to never again trust House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff because of his repeated claims over the years that there was evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The editorial, which was published on Tuesday, reacted to the House Intelligence Committee releasing dozens of witness interview transcripts and related material regarding its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “Schiff spread falsehoods shamelessly about Russia and Donald Trump for three years even as his own committee gathered contrary evidence,” it wrote. The editorial board also argued the California Democrat had previously held up the release of the transcripts because they didn’t align with what he was saying publicly.

Schiff should at the very least, lose his committee appointments.

Legal action would also seem appropriate.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

