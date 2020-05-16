https://www.theepochtimes.com/10-firefighters-injured-in-major-emergency-as-fire-engulfs-downtown-la-building_3353779.html

A major emergency is unfolding in downtown Los Angeles, with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responding to a massive explosion that was reported around 6:30 p.m.

The LAFD said it was called to a fire at 327 E Boyd Street in Little Tokyo where multiple buildings are now ablaze and at least 10 firefighters are injured. Two are in critical condition, one in serious condition, and the others were reported to have suffered moderate burns.

They are being treated or transported to hospital by medical responders on the scene.

Sounded like a flyover but no. FIRE! A few blocks away from my loft in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/LOUT21pMAW — Celia (@5thandspring) May 17, 2020

Over 230 firefighters are now at the scene attempting to contain the blaze.

The LAFD said crews have taken up “a defensive posture for fire attack.”

It is yet to be confirmed how the fire started.

At 7:15 p.m., the LAFD reported another fire visible from the fourth-story of a building at 812 S Westlake Avenue in the downtown area.

This story is still developing. Check back for more updates.

