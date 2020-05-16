https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/academics-say-using-wedding-family-photo-zoom-background-offensive/

(COLLEGE FIX) If an attendee of a virtual meeting has an image of their heterosexual wedding as his or her virtual background, they are committing a microaggression.

So says a pair of researchers in a Michigan State University press release.

According to MSU’s Amy Bonomi, director of the university’s Children and Youth Institute, and Neila Viveiros, associate vice chancellor for academic operations at the University of Colorado Denver, the expanded use of virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom and Skype has created “a ripe setting for unconscious bias.”

This includes setting your background to an image of your wedding.

