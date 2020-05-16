https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/anti-trump-justin-amash-ends-exploratory-presidential-campaign-libertarian-nomination/

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) announced Saturday he is ending his exploratory campaign for the presidential nomination of the Libertarian Party, saying, “circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year”.

The 40-year-old five term Congressman Amash, who quit the Republican Party last year over his opposition to President Trump and supported his impeachment, had announced the formation of an exploratory committee on April 28. Upon dropping his campaign, Amash said he would remain in the Libertarian Party.

Amash polled at five percent in a Monmouth poll released May 6 that put him up against President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

Amash posted his statement in a multi-tweet thread:

“Thanks for your support as I’ve been exploring a run for president as the potential nominee of the Libertarian Party.”

“I’ve spent nearly three weeks assessing the race, appearing in media, talking to delegates and donors, watching the Libertarian Party’s convention plan unfold, and gathering feedback from family, friends, and other advisers.”

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate.”

“This was a difficult decision for me, especially having seen grassroots supporters put so much effort into this campaign. It’s been humbling and awesome.”

“I continue to believe that a candidate from outside the old parties, offering a vision of government grounded in liberty and equality, can break through in the right environment. But this environment presents extraordinary challenges.”

“Polarization is near an all-time high. Electoral success requires an audience willing to consider alternatives, but both social media and traditional media are dominated by voices strongly averse to the political risks posed by a viable third candidate.”

“The new reality of social distancing levels the playing field among the candidates in many respects, but it also means lesser known candidates are more dependent on adequate media opportunities to reach people.”

“Today, most Americans are understandably more interested in what life will look like tomorrow than they are in broader policy debates, and news coverage has reflected those priorities. At the same time, fundraising challenges posed by an idled economy will hinder advertising.”

“The Libertarian Party’s national committee members and delegates have worked diligently to organize the national convention,…”

“but lingering uncertainty regarding ratification of online voting, the feasibility of 50-state ballot access and related legal challenges, and unity after the nomination have also weighed heavily on me. We must address these issues as a party to ensure we maximize our potential.”

“I’ve been speaking directly to delegates about this opportunity for only a short time, but these conversations have solidified my belief that the Libertarian Party is well positioned to become a major and consistent contender to win elections at all levels of government.”

“I remain invested in helping the party realize these possibilities and look forward to the successes ahead.”

“If you aren’t already a member of the @LPNational, I encourage you to join me in becoming one so we can continue working together toward freedom, peace, and prosperity. With appreciation, Justin”

