Alyssia Finley profiles Aaron Ginn in the Wall Street Journal Weekend Interview “The lockdown skeptic they couldn’t silence.” Aaron wrote the censored Medium essay “Evidence over hysteria — COVID-19,” now preserved here at ZeroHedge. Finley links to the Archive.org version of the essay here.) I found this paragraph useful as a sort of who’s who we should be listening to:

Mr. Ginn has…become an informal organizer of a small battalion of well-credentialed dissenters. They include Michael Levitt (a Stanford biologist and the 2013 Nobel laureate in chemistry), John Ioannidis and Jay Bhattacharya (both Stanford professors of medicine), Joel Hay (a University of Southern California professor of pharmacy and health economics) and Neeraj Sood (a USC health economist). They and other researchers have been advising state and local governments on easing their lockdowns. On Thursday Dr. Bhattacharya and Messrs. Hay and Sood fielded questions from the Arizona Legislature about how to reopen the state’s economy.

Here is a little more that is widely applicable:

One of his priorities is reopening schools. “When it comes to children, the data coming out of Europe is very, very strong,” he says. “You have, I would say, near-unanimous consensus among European scientists, public-health officials—including in Australia, South Korea and Japan—that children, for some reason, while they do get infected, they are not very infectious.” A recent study from Australia identified only 18 cases (nine children and nine staff) across 15 schools, and only two of the infected children’s 863 close contacts at the schools became ill. Another review last month, published by the Royal College of Paediatricians and Child Health, couldn’t find an instance of a child passing on the virus to adults and noted that the evidence “consistently demonstrates reduced infection and infectivity of children in the transmission chain.”

Whole thing behind the Journal’s paywall here. Aaron’s Twitter feed can be found here.

