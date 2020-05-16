https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/biden-struggles-badly-virtual-roundtable-gaffes-continue-pile/

(DISCRN) Presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a “virtual roundtable” Thursday afternoon where he again struggled badly to communicate as his verbal gaffes continue to pile up.

The roundtable featured Biden along with Michigan Gov. Whitmer, New Jersey Gov. Murphy, and Connecticut Gov. Lamont, discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

Like other recent Biden virtual events, Thursday’s was marked by technical hiccups like visual and audio glitches, along with the former vice president getting his tongue tied in knots:

