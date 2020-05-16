https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-explosion-in-downtown-los-angeles-multiple-buildings-on-fire

An explosion in Downtown Los Angeles has caused multiple buildings to catch on fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire occurred at 327 E Boyd St, and it’s unclear whether there are any casualties. The Fire Department described the situation as follows in a press release: “An explosion on scene has caused a MAYDAY with approx 10 firefighters down and multiple buildings on fire. This has been upgraded to a major emergency.”

This is a breaking story. Refresh for updates…

