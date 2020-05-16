https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-massive-explosion-los-angeles-multiple-buildings-burning-230-firefighters-responding-ten-already-injured/

A massive explosion at a marijuana product wholesale distributor in downtown Los Angeles has left multiple buildings burning.

Over 230 firefighters have responded to the blaze and ten have been injured.

The fire department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.”

Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq — sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020

The business in the building is called “SmokeTokes Warehouse Distributor” and was making wholesale marijuana oil products using butane.

The same business had another massive fire in 2016.

Sounded like a flyover but no. FIRE! A few blocks away from my loft in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/LOUT21pMAW — Celia (@5thandspring) May 17, 2020

KTLA reports that the blast occurred at approximately 6:30 pm while firefighters were responding to a fire at a one-story structure at 327 E. Boyd St., according to LAFD.

First responders saw the towering explosion at 327 E. Boyd St which rumbled throughout the block, charring a tall fire ladder, blackening a fire engine across the street, and damaging other equipment, per Scott Firefighters were seen coming out with “obvious damage and burns.” pic.twitter.com/p7oYh1pPuD — Jonah Valdez (@Jonahmv) May 17, 2020

“We’re always worried about a secondary explosion, we don’t know what caused the first one and we’re trying to avoid this incident becoming even worse if the second one does happen,” Prange told KTLA.

There was just and explosion of some sort in downtown #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/7YgX62nFeY — Will (@maya0401) May 17, 2020

“My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. “Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information.”

My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information. https://t.co/uT63AdvHGl — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 17, 2020

This is breaking news and we will update this report as more information becomes available.

