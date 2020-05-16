https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-coronavirus-covid-redfield/2020/05/16/id/967691

Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Friday cautioned of a strong possibility that the United States would surpass more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths by the beginning of June.

“CDC tracks 12 different forecasting models of possible #COVID19 deaths in the US. As of May 11, all forecast an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and a cumulative total exceeding 100,000 by June 1,” Redfield tweeted.

More than 87,000 people in the United States have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which puts the country on pace for at least 100,000 deaths by the end of May.

Redfield’s prediction follows efforts from the White House to promote reopening communities around the United States after the economy drastically slowed during the coronavirus pandemic. The unemployment rate has reached 14.7 percent and could climb even higher.

President Donald Trump recently rolled out the “Warp Speed” initiative to develop 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the year’s end.

