https://www.theblaze.com/news/kaitlan-collins-mask-white-house

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was blasted on social media for immediately removing her face mask following a coronavirus briefing.

Seconds after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended Friday’s White House press briefing, Collins was seen on video ripping off her mask. Collins is then seen leaving the press briefing room without her mask on, and seemingly walking in close proximity of fellow members of the press corps, possibly even closer than the social distancing guidelines of staying at least six feet away from others.

On the same day, Collins asked President Donald Trump why some of the officials at the Rose Garden news briefing were not wearing masks.

“We’ve all been tested and we are quite a distance away and we are outdoors, so I told them, I gave them the option, they could wear it or not,” Trump responded. “So you can blame it on me, but I gave them the option. We could wear it or not.”

In the past, Collins has reported frequently as to whether Vice President Mike Pence, as well as other officials, wore a mask or not.

There are other instances where reporters were seen taking off their masks as soon as the press briefing concluded.

Media reporters, as well as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), were seen unmasked following a press conference this week.

Earlier this week, ABC News White House correspondent Jon Karl mask-shamed John Roberts of Fox News not wearing a mask.

Roberts admitted that he had taken off his mask, and put it back on when the press conference began. He added that he was practicing social distancing.

Karl was accused of getting tacos in Washington D.C. five days earlier on Cinco de Mayo, where he appears to not be wearing a mask. Karl did not respond to the accusations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

