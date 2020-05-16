https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/colorado-admits-counting-coronavirus-deaths-lowers-number-272-deaths/

Last week Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response administrator, challenged the CDC Director in a heated conversation. Dr. Birx told Dr. Redfield, “There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust!”

* * * * * * * * * *

Birx was right. The CDC numbers could not be trusted.

The CDC intentionally made it that way.

Colorado admitted this week to over-counting coronavirus deaths in the state and lowered their state totals by 272 deaths.

TRENDING: “We’ll Just Get Rid of All Whites in the United States” – CDC Chair of Advisory Committee on Immunizations Lashes Out at White Americans (VIDEO)

CDPHE now reports that as of May 9, 878 people had died “due to” COVID-19 and 1,150 people have died “among” COVID-19 cases.

Colorado’s numbers were overstated by 31% (272 difference divided by 878).

The change came after Colorado’s Department of Public Health admitted that its COVID-19 death toll was counting those who tested positive for the coronavirus but had died of other causes, Fox 31 Denver reported late Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

