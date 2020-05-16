https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/democrats-pass-pelosis-coronavirus-bill-forcing-americans-fund-abortions-planned-parenthood/

(LIFENEWS) House Democrats Friday voted for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus bill that forces Americans to fund abortions and the Planned Parenthood abortion business. This is the third time Pelosi has tried to make the American people pay for her abortion agenda instead of providing relief for those adversely affected by COVID-19.

Although the House passed the legislation, pro-life Republicans in the Senate will not approve the bill and Pelosi has admitted the bill was nothing more than a negotiating tactic that some say is nothing more than an attempt to appeal to the Democrats’ leftist base.

During the development of the first stimulus bill to tackle the coronavirus situation, White House officials caught Pelosi trying to force Americans to fund abortions because she put funding in the bill under a section of HHS where the provisions of the Hyde Amendment would not apply.

