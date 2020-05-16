http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rJ5XgwqPvYA/

President Donald Trump made a promise on Saturday to address the censorship of conservatives on social media platforms.

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation.”

The president shared a video of a speech from conservative blogger Michelle Malkin, who stood up for fellow conservatives who were removed from social media platforms because of their beliefs.

“Thank you Michelle!” he wrote.

President Trump has repeatedly criticized social media companies for censoring and deplatforming conservatives but has failed to take any serious action against them.

“Stay tuned, and send names & events,” Trump added.

On Wednesday, the White House launched a tool for Americans to use if they felt wrongly censored, banned, or suspended from social media platforms:

The Trump Administration is fighting for free speech online. No matter your views, if you suspect political bias has caused you to be censored or silenced online, we want to hear about it! https://t.co/9lc0cqUhuf pic.twitter.com/J8ICbx42dz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2019

“On May 15, President Trump asked Americans to share their stories of suspected political bias,” the website reads. “The White House received thousands of responses — thank you for lending your voice!”

The online form is not accepting any additional responses.

