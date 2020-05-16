https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/epic-maga-hulk-message-pelosi-democrats-california-rally/
There was another rally against tyrannical Governor Newsom today in southern California.
Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson ran into one fired up Trump support – “MAGA HULK.”
This guy is HUGE!
Benny Johnson reported:
MAGA HULK has a message for Democrats trying to lock him up.
MAGA HULK will not let tyrannical leftists destroy America.
MAGA HULK has some words for @SpeakerPelosi.
MAGA HULK want’s President @realDonaldTrump to hear this.
The video is going viral!
🚨MAGA HULK 🚨
🔥🇺🇸MAGA HULK FREEDOM SMASH 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L4ntyQ6Ifp
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2020
1K RTs for MAGA HULK 🚨 https://t.co/sKpU8H3GWW
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2020