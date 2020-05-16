https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/epic-maga-hulk-message-pelosi-democrats-california-rally/

There was another rally against tyrannical Governor Newsom today in southern California.

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson ran into one fired up Trump support – “MAGA HULK.”

This guy is HUGE!

Benny Johnson reported:

MAGA HULK has a message for Democrats trying to lock him up.

MAGA HULK will not let tyrannical leftists destroy America.

MAGA HULK has some words for @SpeakerPelosi.

MAGA HULK want’s President @realDonaldTrump to hear this.

The video is going viral!

🔥🇺🇸MAGA HULK FREEDOM SMASH 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L4ntyQ6Ifp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2020

1K RTs for MAGA HULK 🚨 https://t.co/sKpU8H3GWW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2020

