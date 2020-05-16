http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oFMnl82mcpw/

First Lady Melania Trump brought color to the Rose Garden on Friday for a presidential recognition ceremony as she eases back into her usual schedule amid the coronavirus crisis.

Melania Trump donned a multicolored white sheath dress from Jason Wu’s Spring 2018 Ready to Wear Collection, featuring a speckled splash of oranges, teals, and pinks.

Mrs. Trump paired the dress with rich, tangerine snakeskin stilettos by Manolo Blahnik which are no longer available for sale. Color for spring? Of course!

The heels are a sense of Mrs. Trump’s return to some normalcy amid the crisis. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that last year, in March, Mrs. Trump wore the heels to kick off the spring season with a patterned LK Bennett dress.

