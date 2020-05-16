http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/erYJq7v-12M/

With large-scale indoor group gatherings effectively prohibited for the foreseeable future, drive-in-style outdoor events have emerged as a popular alternative. Everyone from Live Nation to Donald Trump is planning such events, which would allow attendees to watch live entertainment while practicing social distancing from the safety of their vehicle. In fact, a few drive-in concerts have already been announced: EDM producer Marc Rebillet has set a seven-date drive-in tour, while the Texas Rangers are hosting a series of country music shows in their stadium’s parking lot. Now comes word of the “first-ever” drive-in music festival.

Carnage has announced The Road Rave, which he’s calling “North America’s first-ever drive-in festival of the COVID era.” It goes down June 6th at The Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, and promises “a ​full festival main stage production” featuring live performances from Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr​.

Capacity will be limited to 500 cars, with a minimum of two and maximum of six people per vehicle, and concessions will be available onsite via food trucks and roaming golf cart vendors taking orders.

Though attendees will be watching from their vehicles, face masks are “heavily encouraged to be worn at all times” (buy yours here), and “social distancing will be heavily enforced with strict guidelines and restrictions on when attendees are allowed to safely leave their vehicle.”

Tickets are now on sale starting at $50 for car passes, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the ​ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund ​that provides assistance to vulnerable communities in Nicaragua during the coronavirus outbreak.