https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-dem-governor-says-team-trump-has-stronger-hispanic-outreach-than-biden-campaign

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson (D) is among a growing number of activists and Democratic politicians who have expressed concern that the Biden campaign has not been sufficiently reaching out to Hispanic voters.

But the former hispanic governor has gone a step further, saying that the Trump campaign is actually doing a better job at Hispanic outreach than presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to Politico.

“The Trump Hispanic effort is much more active,” said Richardson, who noted that the important figure for the Biden campaign will be the margin of victory among Hispanic voters. “If we go to 58 or 57 percent with Hispanics, we’re in trouble.”

Another lawmaker told Politico that they didn’t understand the Biden campaign’s Hispanic outreach strategy: “I just don’t see it.”

“They have a lot of people out there willing to help, but they’re not engaging many people outside of the ones who were part of their campaign originally,” said the lawmaker, who was granted anonymity by the news agency.

Tim Murtaugh, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, told the Associated Press earlier this year that the president’s re-election effort has dedicated significantly more resources to coalition-building than during the 2016 campaign.

“These are all well-financed, well-organized coalitions intended to reach out to the voters that they’re targeting. And we know that no Republican campaign or president has ever had as muscular a coalitions outreach,” said Murtaugh.

Kristian Ramos, former spokesperson to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, warned Democrats in an Atlantic Magazine article back in February that the Hispanic support for Trump has increased two points when compared to the 2016 election’s exit polls. This means, Ramos argued, that the Democratic party’s “displeasure with the president over the past three years has not led to an increase in support for the opposing party.”

The Biden campaign has also been facing pressure from a small number of activists who want to see a Hispanic woman as the Democratic party’s 2020 vice presidential nominee, according to CNN.

“I think having a Latina on the ticket is a way, and a very visible way, of bringing Latinos into the fold,” Mayra Macias, executive director of Latino Victory, told the news agency.

“There’s a feeling out there that it’s just about lip service to the Latino community,” said José Dante Parra, chief executive of Prospero Latino. “When it comes to actually delivering for the Latino community, it isn’t that top of mind.”

The Biden campaign recently announced that they have started the process of finding a running mate. The former vice president has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate, and Democratic donors and operatives reportedly believe Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are the current top contenders.

