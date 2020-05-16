https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-coronavirus-update-state-defies-expectations-even-after-ending-lockdown

Doomsayers predicted coronavirus cases and deaths would increase dramatically after Georgia became the first state in the nation to completely lift restrictions and allow people to go back to work.

Kelley Krohnert, a Georgia resident with a background in math and information technology, created a website that posts daily updates using statistics released by the Georgia Department of Health. Krohnert provides the information in an easy to read format and provides analysis of the statistics. Her latest update, posted Friday, continues to show Georgia bucking the apoplectic predictions from media pundits who said the state would suffer because the Republican Gov. Brian Kemp allowed people to go back to work.

“Big testing day in Georgia today. New cases up a little as a result, but percent of positive tests over the past 7 days reached a new low, as did current hospitalizations for COVID+ patients. Let’s hope this continues!” Krohnert tweeted on Friday.

Any increase will surely be used by the mainstream media to insist Kemp has sentenced Georgians to death by lifting lockdown restrictions, but Krohnert offers hope. Included in her key points is a note that the increase in death reports on Friday (which was still lower than the reports last Friday) were due to deaths that occurred weeks ago, before the restrictions were lifted, which she said was “unusual.”

“The 7-day average has remained at 27 for three days in a row, which is the lowest it’s been in a month,” she added.

As The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti reported on Wednesday, states that have begun reopening their economies such as Florida, Georgia, and Texas (who all have Republican governors) have actually seen slight declines in coronavirus cases:

Because of the way coronavirus lies dormant in a victim before it produces symptoms — in some cases for up to a week — experts expected Wednesday’s news to bring big spikes in states under the spotlight, like Georgia, Florida, and Texas, which “opened up” almost completely last Friday. In Florida, most beaches and public areas are now open and in Georgia and Texas, many person-to-person services are allowed to reopen and restaurants can allow seated dining, rather than just delivery or takeout.

“Florida’s new cases have actually declined by 14% compared to the previous week, and Georgia’s fell by 12%,” Axios reported.

Georgia, of course, defied even President Donald Trump in deciding to release lockdowns completely. Its results may change, but the initial look appears hopeful. Axios notes that “[n]one of this means any state is in the clear — as more businesses open and more people venture back out into the world, the risk of a second wave grows. But it’s an encouraging early sign.”

A report from Axios showed that most states have moved beyond the “curve” and the “peak” of coronavirus cases, and many have begun to tepidly lift lockdown restrictions.

