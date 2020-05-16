https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/hate-crime-plan-bad-christians-atheists-oppose/

A new proposal by the Scottish government to impose a speech code that creates new “hate crimes” is being condemned by both Christians and atheists.

How bad does that make it?

The Hate Crime and Public Order Bill seeks to expand the law to protect particular groups based on age, race, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and variations in sexual characteristics, according to the U.K.’s Christian Institute,

Any words or behavior that someone thinks might be “threatening or abusive” or likely to stir up hatred could be a punishable offense.

“This is a very concerning bill,” said the Christian Institute’s deputy director for communications, Ciarán Kelly. “If it becomes law it could have implications for many areas of life. In this day and age certain groups are far too quick to find offense whenever someone disagrees with them.”

He said the “biblical truth is offensive to many.”

“Sadly, it is not difficult to see how the broad language of the bill might be used to suppress free speech. The draft includes some welcome free speech clauses, but they don’t protect the freedom to disagree in every area that’s necessary,” he said.

“Intent to stir up hatred is not required for an offense to be committed, meaning people may become criminals simply because they didn’t realize how their honestly expressed views might be interpreted.”

Chris Sloggett of the National Secular Society was even more emphatic.

He liked the fact that the bill abolished a blasphemy law so that people would understand “the permissibility of criticizing religion.”

But the proposal “has worryingly created the risk that new offenses relating to religious hatred will enact a de facto clampdown on freedom of expression.”

“The bill would create a range of new ‘stirring up hatred’ offenses – including ‘stirring up hatred’ on the basis of religion. It’s already an offense in Scotland to ‘stir up hatred’ on some other grounds – such as race and nationality. Now the Scottish government, which is concerned by the growth of bigoted attitudes, wants to expand it.”

Slogget said the “title of the offense is vague and likely to be weaponized to restrict debate: accusations of ‘stirring up hatred’ are ten a penny on social media alone.”

“It also sends a confusing message about the reach of criminal law. It isn’t a crime to hate, so why should it be a crime to encourage others to hate?”

He pointed to Police Commissioner Cressida Dick asking experts, several years ago, to look into whether Boris Johnson’s article about burka bans was a hate crime.

“Perhaps you think his article was crassly and unhelpfully worded, and a poor reflection on someone who now occupies the highest political office in the country (I would agree with you). But the suggestion that it was worthy of police attention, particularly at a senior level, was ludicrous,” Slogget wrote.

Lawmakers would be better off defining crimes better: “Credibly inciting violence against a group of people should be off-limits. And if someone has been the victim of an existing offense – for example they’ve been harassed, attacked or threatened – on the basis of their religious identity, it should be an aggravating factor. Otherwise we should be wary.”

Jackson Carlaw, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said the plan “promises to end in a very bad place – with the erosion of the most important freedom of all, that of speech.”

