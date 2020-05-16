https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/horror-domestic-violence-21-cities-across-us-due-covid-19-lockdowns/

One of the unwanted side effects of Dr. Fauci’s national lockdown besides a surge in poverty and unemployment is domestic violence.

Since the national lockdown started back in March there has been a significant increase in domestic violence in communities across the country.

According to USA Today — Detroit received 769 domestic violence calls over the past two weeks of March, a 9% spike from weeks prior. Tucson, Arizona, police recorded 292 domestic violence incidents, also up 9%. In Santa Rosa, California, which has been under shelter-in-place orders since March 17, city police saw domestic disturbance calls jump from 42 a week to 51.

Seattle has seen a 21% increase in domestic violence calls.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Video Surfaces of Joe Scarborough Joking About Having Affair With Intern and Having to Kill Her

The same thing is happening in San Antonio, Texas. According to a recent report at KSAT — the San Antonio Police Department released numbers showing a 21% increase in family violence calls from 2019 to 2020, year to date. That means Jan. 1 through April 7, 2019 and 2020.

As more people lose their employment and poverty spikes these numbers will likely increase. This is a result of Dr. Fauci’s lockdown plan across the US.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

